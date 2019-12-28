Playkey Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,997.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox. Playkey has a total market cap of $292,002.00 and $13,997.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io.

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

