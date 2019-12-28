Pluton Price Hits $1.04 (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Pluton has a market capitalization of $886,038.00 and approximately $5,080.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pluton token can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00014162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00186776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.64 or 0.01299213 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025833 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00119603 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton’s genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it.

Pluton Token Trading

Pluton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

