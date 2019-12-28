POA Hits Market Cap of $2.55 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One POA coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and HitBTC. POA has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $79,858.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, POA has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

POA Coin Profile

POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Binance, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

