Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Short Interest Update

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the November 28th total of 2,440,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 606,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PII. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,135,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,703,000 after purchasing an additional 189,995 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,195,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,192,000 after buying an additional 32,154 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,545,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,130,000 after buying an additional 18,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,602,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII opened at $101.38 on Friday. Polaris Industries has a 52-week low of $74.34 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

