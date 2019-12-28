Polis (POLIS) Price Hits $0.98 on Major Exchanges

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00013293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, STEX and CryptoBridge. Polis has a market capitalization of $8.89 million and approximately $8,509.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polis has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,102,088 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

