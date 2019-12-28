Pollard Banknote Ltd (TSE:PBL) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Pollard Banknote Ltd (TSE:PBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of PBL traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$19.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273. The stock has a market cap of $506.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.68. Pollard Banknote has a fifty-two week low of C$19.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.40.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$103.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$100.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pollard Banknote will post 0.9300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides lottery and gaming products and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. The Lotteries and Charitable Gaming segment manufactures instant tickets and related products.

