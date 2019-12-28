PolySwarm Hits Market Cap of $2.37 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $17,287.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, IDEX, DDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00187520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.06 or 0.01300209 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025752 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120229 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/@PolySwarm.

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, HitBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.