PonziCoin Price Down 28.8% Over Last 7 Days (PONZI)

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. PonziCoin has a market capitalization of $6,926.00 and approximately $749.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PonziCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PonziCoin has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PonziCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00186865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.01279950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120003 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PonziCoin

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

PonziCoin Coin Trading

PonziCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PonziCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PonziCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PonziCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PonziCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PonziCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.