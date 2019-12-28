PopularCoin Price Hits $0.0000 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 45.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. PopularCoin has a market cap of $65,789.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded 53.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00588113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00061008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00027282 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000913 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00084359 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009930 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,985,568,412 coins. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

