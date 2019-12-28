Populous (PPT) Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, Populous has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a total market capitalization of $19.75 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00005039 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Kucoin, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00183899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.01261212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118943 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Populous

Populous launched on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, Binance, OKEx, Livecoin, Kucoin, Bithumb, CoinExchange, LATOKEN and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.