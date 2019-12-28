Populous Trading 10.4% Lower This Week (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. Populous has a total market cap of $19.66 million and $3.05 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Populous has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Populous token can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00004966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bithumb, DragonEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00185567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.21 or 0.01282294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025645 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00123391 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous’ genesis date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, CoinExchange, DragonEX, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Kucoin, Mercatox, Livecoin, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

