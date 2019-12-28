Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ PTLA traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $25.06. 691,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,501. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.06.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 275.13% and a negative return on equity of 282.04%. The business had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

