POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 305,100 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the November 28th total of 265,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE PKX traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.67. The company had a trading volume of 162,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,276. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.97. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKX. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of POSCO by 491.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of POSCO by 324.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
POSCO Company Profile
POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.
