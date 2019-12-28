Poseidon Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $225,424.00 (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Poseidon Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Hotbit. In the last week, Poseidon Network has traded up 35.3% against the US dollar. Poseidon Network has a total market cap of $11.37 million and $225,424.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network is a token. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,133,575,307 tokens. The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork. Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network.

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

