PotCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.39 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $3,282.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Tux Exchange and Bleutrade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,318.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.40 or 0.01754918 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.42 or 0.02835053 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00588271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00622886 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00060762 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024025 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00386084 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,109,270 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.