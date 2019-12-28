Power Financial Corp (TSE:PWF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Power Financial Corp (TSE:PWF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.456 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Power Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Shares of Power Financial stock traded down C$0.15 on Friday, hitting C$35.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.91, a quick ratio of 14.65 and a current ratio of 18.38. Power Financial has a 1 year low of C$25.25 and a 1 year high of C$37.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96.

Power Financial (TSE:PWF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$816.07 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Power Financial will post 3.4500003 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWF. TD Securities lowered Power Financial from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Power Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Power Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Power Financial Company Profile

Power Financial Corporation provides financial services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers life, disability, critical illness, and health insurance products, as well as wealth savings and income products, and specialty products. The company also provides financial products, including employer-sponsored defined contribution plans, individual retirement accounts, enrollment services, communication materials, investment options and education services, fund management services, and investment and advisory services.

