PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

PrairieSky Royalty stock traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,475. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$11.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 37.79.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.10 million. Equities analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.3009843 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Estey purchased 3,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.06 per share, with a total value of C$45,370.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 860,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,235,060.90. Insiders have bought a total of 14,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,935 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Eight Capital downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$16.75 to C$12.15 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.96.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.