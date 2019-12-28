Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Short Interest Down 10.0% in December

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the November 28th total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

PLPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLPC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the second quarter worth approximately $8,815,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.7% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 79,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLPC traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $60.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,946. The company has a market capitalization of $303.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.62. Preformed Line Products has a 1-year low of $45.12 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.16.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $119.22 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

