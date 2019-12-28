Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.68.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

PBH stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $40.65. The company had a trading volume of 191,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,063. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.56. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Paton Brett 586,594 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 197,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 121,162 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 409,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 47,672 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.