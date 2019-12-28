Primas Hits Market Capitalization of $969,505.00 (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Primas has a total market cap of $969,505.00 and $506,480.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Primas has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Primas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, Gate.io, OKEx and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00186865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.01279950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120003 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Primas Token Profile

Primas’ launch date was August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Primas is primas.io.

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, OKEx and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

