Prime-XI Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PXI)

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Prime-XI coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Prime-XI has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prime-XI has a market cap of $3,214.00 and $1.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014180 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Prime-XI Coin Profile

PXI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. Prime-XI’s official website is primexi.com. Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prime-XI Coin Trading

Prime-XI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prime-XI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prime-XI using one of the exchanges listed above.

