Primecoin (XPM) Price Down 23.7% Over Last Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, Primecoin has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $999,870.00 and approximately $15,831.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,146,336 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

