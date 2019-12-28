PRiVCY Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.00 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. PRiVCY has a total market cap of $33,788.00 and $8.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRiVCY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. During the last week, PRiVCY has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00043496 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00035769 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About PRiVCY

PRiVCY (CRYPTO:PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

