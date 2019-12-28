ProCurrency (PROC) Price Reaches $0.0000

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. ProCurrency has a market cap of $4,770.00 and $425.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProCurrency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, ProCurrency has traded up 71.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.43 or 0.02536080 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProCurrency Profile

PROC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,011,301,207 coins and its circulating supply is 104,226,326 coins. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo. ProCurrency’s official website is www.procommerce.io.

Buying and Selling ProCurrency

ProCurrency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProCurrency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProCurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

