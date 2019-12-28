Profile Utility Token (PUT) Market Cap Achieves $44,790.00

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $44,790.00 and $4,903.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest, Allcoin, LBank and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00060843 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00084788 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000904 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00070821 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,401.37 or 1.00227790 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Allcoin, Coinrail, Bit-Z and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Profile Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Profile Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.