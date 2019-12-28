Project Coin (PRJ) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Project Coin (CURRENCY:PRJ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Project Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Project Coin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Project Coin has a total market capitalization of $4,148.00 and $12.00 worth of Project Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) is a coin. Project Coin’s total supply is 56,834,485 coins and its circulating supply is 56,514,475 coins. Project Coin’s official website is projectcoin.net. Project Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectcoin1.

Project Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

