Project Pai Price Tops $0.0087 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Huobi, OOOBTC and BitForex. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 2% against the dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $12.57 million and $373,328.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,642,747,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,298,862 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, LBank, HBUS, BitForex, Bitfinex and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

