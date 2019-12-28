Prometeus Price Down 4.1% This Week (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Prometeus has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $364,083.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.01296658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00119870 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,850,000 tokens. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

Prometeus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

