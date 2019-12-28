Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, October 21st. FBN Securities set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

In related news, EVP Blake P. Salle sold 10,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,134.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $2,614,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,439,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,479 shares of company stock worth $6,859,916 over the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,101,000 after buying an additional 143,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,361,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Proofpoint by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,991,000 after purchasing an additional 240,427 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,297,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 935,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,767,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $114.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -99.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.87. Proofpoint has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.32 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

