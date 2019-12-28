Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Short Interest Down 13.3% in December

Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the November 28th total of 9,430,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of Propetro stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. 798,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.88. Propetro has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $541.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.39 million. Propetro had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 9.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Propetro will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen downgraded Propetro to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Propetro to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Propetro to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Propetro from $17.60 to $10.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Propetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.61.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

