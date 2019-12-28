Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €16.34 ($19.00).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSM. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Independent Research set a €11.80 ($13.72) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.02) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Prosiebensat 1 Media alerts:

ETR PSM opened at €13.96 ($16.23) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.42. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 52 week low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a 52 week high of €16.99 ($19.75). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.12. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91.

Prosiebensat 1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.