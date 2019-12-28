Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) Short Interest Up 12.6% in December

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the November 28th total of 2,940,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 12 New sold 117,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $287,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Proteostasis Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTI. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 142,958 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

NASDAQ:PTI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,494,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,039,333. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.72.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. Research analysts predict that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.