Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) will report earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Prothena reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.87). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 10,450.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRTA shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 223,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a current ratio of 12.88. Prothena has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $17.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Prothena by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Prothena by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Prothena by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

