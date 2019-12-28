Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 498.60 ($6.56).

PFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 378 ($4.97) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of LON PFG traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 466.20 ($6.13). The company had a trading volume of 436,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of GBX 348.70 ($4.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 665.20 ($8.75). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 20.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 437.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 421.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

