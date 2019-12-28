PTON (PTON) 1-Day Volume Hits $34,471.00

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, PTON has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar. PTON has a market cap of $717,971.00 and $34,471.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PTON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy and IDCM.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PTON Token Profile

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,909,156,167 tokens. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PTON’s official website is foresting.io. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork.

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bittrex and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

