PUBLISH Tops 24 Hour Volume of $21,010.00 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. PUBLISH has a market cap of $251,899.00 and $21,010.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. During the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00185567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.21 or 0.01282294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025645 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00123391 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,955,584 tokens. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

