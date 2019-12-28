PumaPay (PMA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Coinall, IDEX and Upbit. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. PumaPay has a market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $134,101.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.01 or 0.05912648 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029833 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035776 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001901 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001202 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,175,631,271 tokens. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Upbit, CoinBene and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

