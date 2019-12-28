Pure Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. Pure has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047071 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00575895 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000192 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00001086 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

