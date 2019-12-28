Pure (PUREX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Pure has a market cap of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar. One Pure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00053194 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00570759 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000212 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000055 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000886 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PUREX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io.

Pure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

