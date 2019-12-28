Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research firms have commented on PSTG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1,848.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 203.8% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 203.8% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,873. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $23.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $428.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.39 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

