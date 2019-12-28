PutinCoin (PUT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 102% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a market cap of $133,677.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00062798 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00085599 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001214 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00072608 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,357.60 or 1.00577613 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000371 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 912,929,783 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org.

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

