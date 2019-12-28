PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Short Interest Down 10.0% in December

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the November 28th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 955,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 580.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in PVH by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in PVH by 94.7% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in PVH by 111.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PVH. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.42.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.05. The stock had a trading volume of 365,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,383. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.78 and a 200-day moving average of $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. PVH has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $134.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.56%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

