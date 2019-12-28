PWR Coin Trading 19.4% Higher This Week (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $70,942.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PWR Coin has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00062316 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00047505 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00578544 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00233755 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00084970 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005060 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

