Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the November 28th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, insider Phillips Gary 927,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Pyxis Tankers worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 26,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,526. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $23.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PXS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Aegis assumed coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pyxis Tankers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.