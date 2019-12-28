Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) versus Euronav (NASDAQ:EURN) Financial Contrast

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) and Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.5% of Euronav shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Pyxis Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Euronav and Pyxis Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav -5.12% -1.31% -0.71% Pyxis Tankers -29.28% -20.13% -6.57%

Volatility & Risk

Euronav has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Pyxis Tankers has a beta of -0.88, suggesting that its share price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Euronav and Pyxis Tankers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav 0 0 5 0 3.00 Pyxis Tankers 0 0 3 0 3.00

Euronav presently has a consensus target price of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.26%. Pyxis Tankers has a consensus target price of $2.33, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Pyxis Tankers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pyxis Tankers is more favorable than Euronav.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Euronav and Pyxis Tankers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $600.02 million 4.47 -$110.07 million ($0.65) -18.74 Pyxis Tankers $28.46 million 0.83 -$8.21 million ($0.49) -2.29

Pyxis Tankers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Euronav. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pyxis Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Euronav beats Pyxis Tankers on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 20, 2018, the company operated a fleet of six double hull product tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

