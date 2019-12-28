Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) Given $68.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $68.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pyxus International an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Pyxus International by 658.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Pyxus International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 659,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after buying an additional 60,179 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Pyxus International in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Pyxus International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PYX traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,384. Pyxus International has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52.

Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $382.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.00 million. Pyxus International had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 5.26%.

Pyxus International Company Profile

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

