QASH Price Hits $0.0454 on Major Exchanges (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. QASH has a total market capitalization of $15.88 million and $90,772.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH token can currently be bought for $0.0454 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, LATOKEN, GOPAX and Ethfinex. In the last week, QASH has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00183899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.01261212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118943 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH launched on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid.

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Huobi, Liquid, EXX, GOPAX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

