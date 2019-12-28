Qbic (QBIC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded down 67.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Qbic has a total market cap of $1,030.00 and $13.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qbic has traded down 56% against the dollar. One Qbic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00047281 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00568646 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014180 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000194 BTC.

PACcoin (PAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbic Coin Profile

Qbic (QBIC) is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official website is qbic.io. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Qbic Coin Trading

Qbic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbic using one of the exchanges listed above.

