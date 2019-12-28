Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the November 28th total of 6,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on QGEN. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

Shares of QGEN traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.67. 5,203,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.27. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $43.16.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 354.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the third quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 33.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1,244.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 10.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 62.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

