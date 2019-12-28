Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) has trended somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Qiagen earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of QGEN stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $33.67. 5,203,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $43.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average of $36.27.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Qiagen will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Qiagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Qiagen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

